A newly elected Ramsey commissioner said that he ‘missed’ being a commissioner after he stood down in 2018 and now wants to give back to the town.
Eric Corkish, an accessibility campaigner, joins the board after an uncontested by-election last week and now represents residents of the North Ward.
He’s joined by current Douglas Councillor Arwid Hall who will now also represent those in Ramsey’s South Ward.
Mr Corkish said: ‘I thought it was time I put my hat in the ring again and have another go, because I've got things that I want to see done,’ he said. ‘I've basically lived in Ramsey all my life, and I just wanted to give something back.’
Ramsey Commissioners has confirmed a further by-election will be held for the remaining two seats in due course.