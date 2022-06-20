Police found more than £1k of drugs in home

A 41-year-old man has been fined £500 for possessing £1,350-worth of cannabis.

Simon Robert Webb admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police executed a search warrant at Webb’s home at Fairways Links Close, Peel, on October 25 last year.

They found 45 grams of the class B drug in a wardrobe in the garage.

Police valued the drug at £1,350.

Webb was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough told the court that her client had no previous convictions and asked for the offence to be dealt with by way of a fine.

Ms Myerscough said that Webb had said he had a history of back and neck pain and had been using the drug to self-medicate.

‘He has been to see Motiv8 and is looking at alternate ways to resolve the pain,’ said the advocate.

‘He has been extremely anxious about coming to court. I don’t believe we will ever see him before the court again.’