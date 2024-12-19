PC Mark David Hempsall had been accused of subjecting his former partner to physical and psychological abuse, including using police radio to track her movements.
The 57-year-old had previously appeared in court four times facing the charge, with adjournments being granted each time.
He appeared in court again on Thursday, December 19, however the prosecutor said that they were now seeking to withdraw the charge, and that it had been deemed more appropriate to deal with it as a ‘professional standards matter’, rather than ‘in the criminal arena’.
Mr Hempsall was represented in court by his advocate Jim Travers, who said: ‘This case should really not have got off the ground.
‘Mr Hempsall has dealt with the disgrace and publicity.
‘Fortunately the matter has been stopped at a relatively early juncture.
‘This defendant has had to go to some lengths to defend himself properly.’
Mr Travers said that defence legal costs had run into a five-figure sum, and asked magistrates to award them.
Earlier, the advocate had outlined a timeline of the case, saying a complaint had been made in a video interview in June.
He said that Mr Hempsall claimed that shortly before he was due to go on holiday with a new partner in August, the complainant had sent him an ultimatum, allegedly saying: ‘if you go away with her, I’ll turn your world upside down.’
Mr Travers said that upon returning from holiday, Mr Hempsall had been arrested at the airport by six to eight police officers, and taken into custody, in full view of passengers.
He was then said to have spent three nights in custody before being brought to court, and subsequently granted bail.
The advocate said that it was then not until December 18 that they had been notified by the prosecution that the case was going to be discontinued.
Magistrates agreed to award the legal costs, out of government’s central funds, the full amount of which will be submitted by Mr Travers.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘A thorough and impartial investigation has taken place and, as a result of the further evidence gathered, the Attorney Generals Chambers has made the decision that the case no longer meets the threshold for prosecution.
‘As such the matter has been withdrawn from criminal proceedings.
‘The Isle of Man Constabulary is still conducting an internal investigation on this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.’