A man who had to be Pava sprayed twice by police has been fined £270 for being drunk and disorderly.
Christian Wheeler was arrested after he was seen lashing out at passing cars in Glen Maye.
The 39-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police received a ‘999’ call at 6.45pm, on October 22.
A member of the public said that a drunk male was walking in the road and lashing out at passing cars, on Main Road in Glen Maye.
Police arrived and spoke to Wheeler who was argumentative, saying: ‘Oh behave. I don’t give a s*it.’
He was told the calm down but was eventually arrested.
As officers were putting handcuffs on him, he resisted and was restrained using Pava spray and leg restraints.
Wheeler shouted swore at officer and shouted ‘pigs’ as he struggled with police and was Pava sprayed again in the back of their van as he removed the leg restraints and kicked out at the door.
Wheeler, who lives at Glen Close, opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
When asked by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood if he wanted to say anything, he answered: ‘That’s fair. I have no excuse.
‘It was frustration against road users and my vulnerability.
‘Obviously being drunk was the primary factor.’
Wheeler said that it was out of character and that he could pay a fine immediately.
The Deputy High Bailiff described the defendant’s behaviour towards the police as ‘absolutely disgraceful’.
He will pay the fine and costs within seven days.