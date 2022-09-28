Police saw drink-driver’s swerving car

Subscribe newsletter
A drink-driver who was spotted swerving by police has been fined £1,350 and banned from driving for two years.
Rowena Alane Hamilton-Hunter was more than twice the legal limit when police stopped her in Castletown.
The 52-year-old, who lives at Station Road, Port St Mary, admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Hamilton-Hunter was driving a Mitsubishi L200 in Castletown on September 4 at 12am.
Police saw her swerving in the road and crossing the centre lines at times so they followed her and pulled her over at Fisher’s Hill.
She was described as having glazed eyes and told police she had drunk two glasses of wine.
Hamilton-Hunter failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, she failed a further breath test with a reading of 73.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity.
Mr Wright said that Hamilton-Hunter’s only other conviction was in 2007 for using a mobile phone while driving.
The advocate said that his client had been working seven days a week and had taken a night off.
Hamilton-Hunter said that she had missed the bus after a night out and was unable to get a taxi.
She said she had used the Bus Vannin application to see when the next bus was but had found that it had been cancelled.
‘She took the foolish decision to get behind the wheel and drive from Castletown to Port St Mary,’ said Mr Wright.
‘Obviously the swerving is an aggravating factor but it was quiet, there was no damage or injury caused.’
Mr Wright handed in letters of reference for his client as well as a letter of apology from Hamilton-Hunter.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She agreed to pay the fine and costs within six months.