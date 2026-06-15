Thirty-four-year-old Taig Corkill admitted the three offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was at Bar Logo in Ramsey on March 13.
Police officers said that they initially saw him peeping out of a toilet block, as if he was observing their movements.
He was detained but was verbally aggressive, and pushed his body weight against an officer, while being arrested.
Information was later received that Corkill had also been involved in an incident at the Commercial pub.
He was seen there, on CCTV footage, grabbing a male and swinging at him.
When interviewed, Corkill, of Main Road, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A probation report said that the defendant suffered from a disability and had been unable to work for the last few years.
The report said that he had not been before the court since 2015.
On the night of the offences, Corkill said he’d gone out with his brother and had only drunk one shandy, so he was not drunk.
He said he was shocked when approached by the police and believed it may have triggered his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The report recommended a financial penalty.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that, the incident at the Commercial pub had been sparked by another male, who had grabbed Corkill’s brother, which had prompted Corkill to push him away.
Mr Kermode said his client suffered from a spinal injury and was in pain when police tried to grab him at Bar Logo.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the fine and costs to be paid at a rate of £40 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.