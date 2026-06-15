Shayne Forrester denied assault causing actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises but was found guilty after a summary court trial.
He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim and £1,500 prosecution costs due to the matter going to trial.
The offence was committed on July 13 last year and occurred after the victim tried to intervene in an incident between Forrester and another man.
Forrester was said to have put his fingers in the victim's eyes while grabbing him, though it was accepted that this had not been deliberate gouging.
He then stamped on him while he was on the floor.
The court heard that Forrester’s last conviction involving violence was 24 years ago.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood handed in letters of reference for his client.
Mr Wood said that working with probation would help Forrester to address thinking and behaviour issues, as well as limited victim empathy and coping strategies in high-risk situations.
The advocate said that Forrester had had his fair share of adversity, but tried to stand up for the downtrodden, and to t guide others in his own way.
‘Does he deserve immediate custody? Perhaps,’ said Mr Wood.
‘Is that the best protection against future offending? I submit no.’
‘He has a track record of contributing and is a grafter.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood referred to a probation report, saying that it stated that Forrester had minimised his behaviour, and sought to blame the male initially involved.
She sentenced him to 12 months’ custody, suspended for two years, with a two-year supervision order.
The defendant, of Ballacraine, St John’s, will pay at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.