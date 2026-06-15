Darryl Logan, of Bibaloe Beg Road, Onchan, was initially involved in a verbal altercation with the man on January 4, at 3.30am.
He then attacked him with a stick, which he said he’d got from a Christmas Tree.
The victim suffered cuts to his forehead and knuckle, and light bruising to his arm.
He said he hadn’t wanted to hurt the male and had just wanted to get him away from him.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered a probation report to be prepared before sentencing on June 30.
Bail continues.