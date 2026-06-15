A man who refused to take a breathalyser test has been banned from driving for five years and put on probation for a year.
Fifty-eight-year-old David Glynn Walker admitted the offence as well as having no valid driving licence or insurance.
We previously reported that police saw Walker driving a Peugeot 308 at the roundabout near Church Road Marina on April 26 at 2.45am.
Checks found that the vehicle was registered to someone else, and the defendant was unable to produce a driving licence.
He was said to be reluctant to take a roadside breathalyser test, but did so, and failed.
Walker was asked to provide two samples of breath but said: ‘I’m not doing that. No.’
A probation report said that Walker, of Wesley Terrace, Douglas, had been out drinking earlier in the evening and had gone home around 8pm.
However, he said that around 2am he found he had no cigarettes, and had regrettably got into his car.
The report said that Walker was unable to work due to medical conditions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said his client had previous issues with substance misuse and was advised to move from his UK town, so he moved to the island to be near his sister.
Mr Rodgers said that Walker had overcome substance issues and probation would help him carry on the good work.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to take an extended test at the end of his ban, to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course, and to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.