Samsha Sanghera, from Rugby in Warwickshire, appeared before High Bailiff James Brooks recently in connection with the seizure.
The 49-year-old, who lives at Carlton Road, entered a ‘no plea’ response to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that 999.3 grams of the class A drug was found on December 17.
Ms Carroon submitted the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Sanghera was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds, who agreed the case should be heard at the higher court.
Committal proceedings will be held on February 17.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded.