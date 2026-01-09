An Onchan teenager who committed nine offences in three months has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Caleb William James Sealey admitted a raft of offences, including driving under the influence of cocaine, which he claimed was due to him licking a debit card.
The 19-year-old also crashed two cars in under a week.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Sealey’s spree began on May 19, when he crashed his Mini Cooper into a van coming in the opposite direction in Andreas.
He admitted careless driving, failing to display R plates, and having no insurance.
On May 23, Sealey was driving a Ford Fiesta when he hit a farmer’s wall approaching Braaid roundabout.
Blood samples taken, later produced readings of 16 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 56 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
He said that the only effect it had had was numbness in his mouth.
He admitted driving under the influence of two drugs.
On July 31, the teenager was driving a Ford Focus when he was stopped by police on Ballafletcher Road in Douglas.
The car's tax had expired on June 30 and he was uninsured.
On August 6, Sealey was the passenger in a car being driven by a friend.
They drove behind another male shouting abuse, then called him using Sealey’s phone number, with Sealey’s friend telling the male he was ‘going to get stabbed up.’
Sealey admitted provoking behaviour and sending menacing messages, saying he had called the man a derogatory word.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had been 18 at the time, and that although there had been a multitude of offences, they had occurred over a short period.
Ms Gray said that Sealey was going through a difficult period at that time, having fallen out with his family, losing his accommodation and job, and mixing with a negative peer group.
The advocate went on to say that her client had no previous convictions before the spree, and was now in a better place, with no further offences having been committed since August.
A probation report assessed the defendant, who lives at Whitebridge Road in Onchan, as a medium risk of harm to the public and of reoffending.
Magistrates sentenced Sealey to 120 hours’ community service and a 12-month probation order, plus a two year driving ban.
Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told the teenager: ‘Your offending makes for very poor reading.
‘To have this many offences in a short period of time is concerning.
‘We are pleased to hear your life has become more settled.’
He must also pay £350 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.