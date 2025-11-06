Police seized just under £50,000 worth of cocaine from a car arriving on the ferry from Heysham.
Nigel David Mullan, from Scotland, was arrested at the Sea Terminal on October 16.
The 48-year-old recently appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse admitting being concerned in importing 492 grams of the class A drug to the island.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson said that Mullan has previous convictions for assault and threatening behaviour, with his last conviction coming at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August.
The prosecutor submitted that the latest offence should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and Mullan is due to appear there today (Friday, November 7)
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.