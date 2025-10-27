A 50-year-old man has been put on probation for six months after grabbing his stepdaughter by the throat.
A second charge, of domestic abuse, which he'd also denied, was dismissed.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £300 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court Gray was drinking at a pub in Castletown on January 19.
He went home, to James Road, and had then taken his mobility scooter out of a gazebo.
Gray tried to reverse it out of the back gate but hit his step-daughter’s car.
No damage was caused, but he was unable to exit, so he then tried to take the scooter through the kitchen.
An argument ensued and Gray’s step-daughter was said to have pulled his arm away, after he’d pointed his hand in her mother’s face.
Gray was then said to have grabbed his step-daughter by the throat and pushed her to the floor.
He was later interviewed and told police he’d drunk five or six pints at the pub, rating himself as a ‘five or six out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
He said he’d been frustrated but claimed he had only put his hand on his stepdaughter’s shoulder.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had worked well with probation during a previous court order, and had a good relationship with his probation officer.
The advocate said that Gray was building bridges with his family and was extremely remorseful.
Mr Glover said that custody would put Gray at risk of losing his specially adapted accommodation.
He will pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.