A teenager who allowed an unlicensed driver to drive his car has been given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Ryan Edge, aged 18, of Clagh Vane, Ballasalla, appeared before magistrates recently admitting the offence.
The offence was committed on January 7, when Edge allowed Harry Garrett to drive his Volkswagen Golf, while he himself was a passenger.
They were stopped by police after going through a stop sign at the Three Roads junction in Ballabeg.
Garrett was put on probation for a year during a previous court appearance.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that Edge had no income, so his mother would likely be paying any financial penalty for him, and asked magistrates to consider a conditional discharge.