Fifty-eight-year-old David Glynn Walker, of Mona Drive, also admitted having no valid driving licence or insurance, while appearing before magistrates on April 30.
He is set to be sentenced today (May 12) after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on Loch Promenade in Douglas on April 26, at 2.45am.
They saw Walker driving a Peugeot 308 at the roundabout near Church Road Marina.
Due to concerns about the manner of his driving, the officers pulled him over outside the Gaiety Theatre.
Walker was described as having glazed eyes and smelling of alcohol, so he was suspected of drink-driving.
Checks found that the vehicle was registered to someone else, and the defendant was unable to produce a driving licence, though bank cards confirmed his identity.
Walker told police that he’d been on the island for three years and held a UK licence.
He was said to be reluctant to take a roadside breathalyser test, but did so, and failed.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, he remained silent and refused to answer questions regarding his name and address.
Walker was asked to provide two samples of breath but said: ‘I’m not doing that. No.’
He was warned that it was an offence to refuse, but again just said: ‘No,’ then remained silent.
Duty advocate David Clegg said that the defendant had quite a lot going on in the background and that a period of probation may be suitable, so a probation report would be required to assess his suitability.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for Walker to reside at his home address and not to drive.