Police smelt cannabis in offender’s car

A 20-year-old man has admitted driving while under the influence of cannabis and failing to provide a blood sample.
Shae Alexander Christiansen committed the two offences a month apart.
He will be sentenced on September 15 after a probation report has been completed.
He was initially suspected of exceeding the speed limit for a ‘R’ plate driver but no charge was brought.
However, when officers spoke to him there was a smell of cannabis coming from his car.
He was described as having dilated pupils and glazed eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 4.6.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
On April 3, police stopped Christiansen again while he was driving the same vehicle at Hillberry Road, initially due to an issue with a headlight.
However, there was again said to be a smell of cannabis coming from the car and his pupils were described as dilated.
Christiansen, who lives at Ballabrooie Way in Douglas, denied having used the drug and refused to take the drug wipe test.
He was given multiple opportunities to comply with the test but continued to refuse, saying: ‘It’s a waste of time.’
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Christiansen was again given opportunities to provide a sample but again refused.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked for a probation report, if magistrates were not willing to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
Magistrates ordered a probation report before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.