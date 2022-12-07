A teenager has been fined £250 for possessing ketamine and cannabis.
Kyle James Murphy admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
They reported that they had detained three males after suspicious activity in the toilets.
Police searched the males and nothing was found on two of them.
However, 17-year-old Murphy, who was with them, was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was strip searched.
Officers found a Benson and Hedges cigarette packet in the leg of his jeans which contained green vegetable matter and three snap bags of white powder.
The substances were later identified as 1.6 grams of ketamine, valued by police at between £32 and £64, and 0.5 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £10.
During a police interview Murphy answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood handed in letters of reference for his client.
Mr Wood said that it was a relatively low quantity of drugs and that the offences were now more than six months ago.
The advocate said that Murphy, who lives at Cushag Road, Douglas, had changed his attitude since the incident, and hoped to become an electrician’s apprentice.
Mr Wood said that his client was also looking at working at a horse rescue centre in Tenerife.
‘These are positive avenues for the future,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined the teenager £150 for the ketamine possession and £100 for the cannabis.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.