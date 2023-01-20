A teenager who was drunk and disorderly twice in six weeks has been sentenced to community service.
Makenzie Parker was restrained by police using Pava spray on one occasion, then found lying in a car park stairwell on another.
Magistrates ordered him to do 60 hours unpaid work and pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on November 20 at 3.15am, police were on patrol in Strand Street in Douglas when they came across three males arguing and acting aggressively towards each other.
Parker, who is 18, was seen pushing out his chest and swearing so officers intervened.
The teenager was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol. Parker continued to swear and then squared up to one officer which resulted in him being arrested.
He then flailed his arms which resulted in him being restrained using Pava spray.
On December 31, at 2.25am, police were called to Shaw’s Brow car park after someone reported a smell of cannabis there.
When officers arrived they saw Parker lying on the landing in a stairwell, talking on a mobile phone.
He was again said to be slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.
Police made efforts to get the teenager home, taking him to a taxi rank.
However, Parker then refused to get in a taxi and started swearing, and pointing his finger in an officer’s face.
He was warned about his behaviour a number of times but failed to heed the warnings and was subsequently arrested.
A probation report said that Parker presented as a polite and very likeable young man.
He said that he had not been used to drinking alcohol and understood that he had made serious mistakes.
The report said that Parker remembered very little about the incidents and there had been an element of trying to fit in with his peers, which was very common at his age.
The report concluded that Parker was unlikely to be before the court again, saying this had been a wake up call, and recommended community service as a suitable punishment.
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘Mr Parker is sorry for the state he got himself in and for being before the court. He had next to no experience of alcohol and effectively threw himself in at the deep end.’
Of the first incident, Mr Clegg said that Parker felt that he had been assaulted by one of the other males.
However, the advocate said that his client wanted to write to the police officers involved to apologise for his behaviour.
‘He is not a young man who has an issue with alcohol,’ said Mr Clegg.
‘His experience of two nights in police custody and appearing in court today have made him realise things get out of hand very quickly.’
Magistrates ordered Parker, who lives at Hilltop View in Douglas, to pay the costs by February 28.