A pre-trial date has been set in a case of a Douglas couple who are accused of assaulting their child.
A court order was made prohibiting anything from being published which may identify the child.
It is alleged that the child was made to kneel in a praying position for extreme lengths of time by the father.
The mother is accused of dragging the child around a bedroom and knocking them against a wall.
There are also allegations of hitting with a slipper and belt.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the accusations involved ‘over-chastisement’ of the child.
The child was said to have used their mobile phone for purposes which their parents did not approve of.
The father is charged with wilfully assaulting a child and was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, while the mother is charged with common assault and was represented by David Reynolds.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between December 1, 2022, and December 22, 2022.
They both deny the allegations.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on June 15.
Bail continues with a condition not to contact the child without supervision.