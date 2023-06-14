A pre-TT competitor from Northern Ireland who is accused of a raping an island resident in a portable toilet has been granted bail after an appeal.
Robert John Woolsey had previously been refused bail in summary court last week.
However, yesterday, he was granted bail by Deemster Graeme Cook, after an appeal at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, with a friend putting forward a security of £12,000, on top of £30,000 put forward by the defendant’s sister.
The Deemster refused to allow Mr Woolsey to be bailed to his home address, in Arghory Road in Portadown, County Antrim, but did allow him bail to an address provided by his friend in Douglas.
The security amounts must be lodged and the defendant must hand in his passport, which he said was currently in Northern Ireland, before he can be released on bail.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson had earlier opposed bail, saying that there was a danger of the defendant failing to surrender for his trial if he was released.
Defence advocate Jim Travers, representing Mr Woolsey, said that there had been no suggestion of his client failing to comply at any point in the proceedings so far, and that he had several family and business ties in Northern Ireland.
Mr Travers said that the defendant considered the thought of him disappearing off the face of the earth, ‘unthinkable’, and that he wanted to clear his name.
We reported last week how Mr Woolsey had denied the rape as well as two counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed on May 26 at a portable toilet on Walpole Avenue in Douglas.
Mr Woolsey, the joint owner of a concrete manufacturer, was visiting the island at the time, competing in the Pre-TT Classic Races.
The rape allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and he will be committed to that court on July 25 where all three matters will be heard as the case proceeds towards a trial.
Deemster Cook granted bail with a recognisance of £1,000, and securities totalling £42,000, as well as conditions to live at the Douglas address, abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am, report to Douglas police headquarters daily between 9am and 10am, not to enter licensed premises or consume or buy alcohol, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, to surrender his passport, and not to go to specific locations relevant to the complainant.