A serving prisoner who hid a ‘birthday present’ of 11 wraps of cannabis up his bottom has appeared in court.
Anthony John Richard Lyons is already serving a 12-year sentence at the Isle of Man prison for importing cocaine and hitting a man with a hammer.
The 35-year-old said he had been using cannabis since he was just five years old.
After hearing that Lyons had spent 30 days in segregation as a result of the latest offence, and considering his current sentence, magistrates decided to impose no penalty for the cannabis offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on December 21, prison officers had suspicions that Lyons had cannabis.
He was taken for a strip search and 11 wraps of the drug, weighing 28.4 grams, were recovered from his rectum.
Mr Swain said that police had valued the cannabis at £120 but its prison value was said to be £2,840, as the drug is sometimes used by prisoners as currency.
During an interview, Lyons handed in a prepared statement saying that the drug was for his own personal use and that he had not intended to supply it to anyone.
He was initially charged with possession with intent to supply but this was withdrawn and replaced with a charge of simple possession.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had co-operated throughout proceedings.
Mr Reynolds said that Lyons was one year into a 12-year sentence and when the drug was found he had been put into the segregation unit.
The advocate said that he was there for 30 days which involved being in a cell 24 hours a day and having contact with family limited to a 10-minute phone call per day.
Mr Reynolds said that the defendant had a long history of drug use and had started using cannabis aged just five.
Lyons was said to have also become dependent on class A drugs and alcohol as a teenager.
‘When he has gone into custody this has still been an issue,’ said the advocate.
‘He has been receiving help from the Drug and Alcohol Team but those cravings remain.
‘At the time there was an influx of drugs and they were given to him as a birthday gift in prison.’
Mr Reynolds went to say that Lyons had now achieved enhanced prisoner status and was working in the prison laundry.
Chair of the magistrates Michael Murley said: ‘The punishment already received is sufficient.
‘We are pleased to hear you are improving yourself in prison.’