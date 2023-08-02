Marc Russell McClurg admitted arguing with a doorman at the Royal George pub in Ramsey.
However, he disputes some of the prosecution’s allegations and a Newton Hearing will now be held to settle the dispute.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that McClurg, who lives at Vernon Road, was at the Market Square pub on December 27 at 12.25am.
He was alleged to have been refused service due to his behaviour and then been asked to leave by security staff.
The prosecution allege that McClurg swore at bar staff, then told a doorman: ‘I will kill you. I will wait for you to finish work.’
However, after pleading guilty to the charge, McClurg said that he denied swearing or making the threat to the doorman.
He claimed that he had been dragged out when he felt there was no need for force.
McClurg said that he accepted that he had remonstrated with the doorman and raised his voice but had made no threats.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the difference in the defence and prosecution accounts would make a material difference to sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed and a pre-hearing review will be held on August 29 in summary court.
Bail continues.