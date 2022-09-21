Punching a man in Strand Street could mean jail for offender
A 23-year-old has admitted assault causing actual bodily harm after punching a man in the island’s busiest shopping street.
Joey Mari-Latonio Cordero will be sentenced on November 1 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Cordero was in Strand Street on September 4 at 12.30am with his girlfriend.
The couple were arguing outside Boots and a man who was nearby came over and asked Cordero to calm down.
However, this prompted Cordero to punch him, which caused the man to fall backwards and bang his head on the ground, rendering him unconscious.
He was taken to hospital where a wound was glued.
Cordero, who lives at Loch Promenade, Douglas, had left the scene but was identified by a witness and later arrested in Regent Street.
At police headquarters, during an interview, Cordero admitted the assault, saying he had been drinking and had taken cocaine earlier in the night.
Mr Kane said that this was a serious assault which could have resulted in a more serious charge.
However, the prosecutor said that, bearing in mind Cordero had no previous convictions and he had made admissions, it was just about suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should remain in the lower court and asked for a probation report before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at his home address, to contact probation, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.