R-plate driver is fined after crash

An R-plate driver who crashed his car was this week fined £500 for careless driving.

Tobias McKee sent a postal admission to the offence and also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

The teenager also had his R-plate period extended by four months.

We previously reported that the 17-year-old was driving a Ford Fiesta on Mooragh Promenade on February 15 at 7.30pm.

The road was wet and as it bends around to Vollan Crescent, McKee’s Fiesta came off the road and hit a wall.

A witness who was walking nearby at the time said that the Fiesta was travelling at speed and had approached the corner too quickly, then left the road, going onto an embankment before hitting the wall.

McKee, who lives at School Road, Onchan, said at the scene: ‘The corner came out of nowhere.’

When interviewed by police he said that he had only passed his test on February 3 and had not driven in Ramsey much, so he didn’t know the corner was there.

He said that he had not been exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit but admitted he should have driven slower in the wet conditions.

The court heard that he has no previous motoring convictions.

McKee previously sent a postal admission to the court, but had not made it clear what offence he was pleading guilty, so the case was adjourned for confirmation, or for him to appear in court in person.

In written mitigation sent to the court, McKee said that he did not know the road but had been driving a lot more carefully since the crash.