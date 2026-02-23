A teenager from Sulby has been fined £700 for possessing 0.1 grams of cocaine.
Max Abdulai Cassama McVicar, 19, was arrested on December 13, after police detained him for a drug search on Parliament Street in Ramsey.
He was already subject to a probation order, imposed last year for five offences, including possessing cocaine.
It was valued by police at £10.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked the court to deal with the latest offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Peterson said it had been a small quantity, for McVicar’s personal use.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered prosecution costs of £125, and McVicar, who lives at Narradale Road, will pay at a rate of £20 per week.