A man who racially abused staff at a takeaway has admitted threatening behaviour and two counts of common assault.
James Steven Cosgrove told the Bulgarian owner: ‘You don’t belong here. This is my area.’
The 40-year-old will be sentenced on November 15 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Cosgrove, who lives at Watson Way in Willaston, went to the Co-op in Castletown on May 7 at 9.30pm and bought a case of cider.
He then went to Victoria Grill on Malew Street carrying an open can as well as a bag containing the alcohol.
Cosgrove was told by the takeaway owner that he could not consume food or drink on the premises which had not been purchased there.
This prompted him to become abusive and tell her: ‘You fat b*tch. You don’t belong here.
‘This is my area. You all came here.’
Another customer heard the comments and tried to persuade Cosgrove to leave, pushing him away from the shop.
However, Cosgrove continued to be agitated and said: ‘Hit me, just hit me.’
He then pushed the woman owner in the chest as he tried to barge his way back inside saying: ‘I’m going to kill your husband now.’
The other customer again tried to get Cosgrove to leave, but Cosgrove then punched him, causing him to fall to the ground with a bleeding nose.’
He then left the scene before police arrived but on May 8, went to Castletown police station and confessed that he was the male involved at the takeaway.
He said that he had gone back to the shop to apologise and said he was drunk at the time.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Cosgrove has a previous conviction for affray in 2020 when he was sentenced to 160 hours community service after a brawl on a bus.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, either a short one produced on the day if custody was ruled out, or a full one, which would require an adjournment.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he could not rule out custody so a full report would be required.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at his home address and to contact probation and co-operate with the preparation of the report.