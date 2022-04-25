Ramsey commissioner pleads guilty to waste crime

A local politician has appeared in court after depositing unlicensed waste.

Ramsey commissioner Wilfred George Young pleaded guilty to two counts of the offence and will be sentenced on June 20.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Young had been operating effectively a waste disposal site without a waste disposal licence.

Mr Swain said that this had been taking place for some years and proceedings were considered some time ago, but action had not been taken after taking into account Young’s ill health.

The 77-year-old, who lives in Derby Road, was said to run Wilf’s Skips in Ramsey, dealing with household and commercial waste.

The prosecutor said that items of controlled waste had been put on Young’s land and he had been operating without a licence.

Mr Swain said that case was too complex to deal with sentencing during a court list and would require its own separate hearing, lasting around half a day, for the sentencing.

Defence advocate Robert Jelski agreed that the matter was very complex.

Mr Jelski said that, until very recently, his client had a licence to operate as a licensed scrap metal dealer, and had a skip business collecting refuse, then moving it on to authorised people to dispose of.

The advocate said: ‘There are a whole range of factors to consider. It is a complex situation.’