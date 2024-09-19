He is charged with three counts of the offence but cannot be named due to anonymity laws introduced by the Isle of Man Government in March.
The man appeared before magistrates at Douglas courthouse recently and was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray, who asked for an adjournment until September 26, to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with computer restrictions in place, and conditions to live at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.