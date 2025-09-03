A retired Italian police officer who failed to take a breathalyser test, and rode without a helmet, has been fined £1,650 and handed a five-year driving ban.
Sixty-one-year-old Paolo Carnevali, who was visiting the island for the Classic TT, fell off his bike when police stopped him in Union Mills on August 29.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 2, pleading guilty to failing to take a breathalyser test or wear protective headgear.
Carnevali, from Pesaro, must pay the fine immediately, along with £125 prosecution costs, or face up to 80 days in prison in default of payment.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police saw the Italian riding his BMW 1250 GS, at Ballahutchin Hill, just after 1am.
He wasn’t wearing a crash helmet and officers described him as veering from one side of the road to the other.
They pulled him over and he fell off the bike sideways.
When police spoke to him they reported that he was smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.
No roadside breathalyser test was taken as the defendant was unable to speak English.
Carnevali was taken to police headquarters, where he was said to have made 10 attempts to blow into the breathalyser equipment, but did not appear to be blowing hard enough.
He was said to have fainted three times while in custody, banging his head, which prompted him being taken to the hospital.
Ms Dodge asked the court to consider an exclusion order banning the defendant from the island.
Carnevali appeared at Douglas Courthouse with an interpreter, and was represented by advocate James Peterson.
Mr Peterson handed in a letter of reference for his client.
He also submitted an article written about the defendant’s time in the force, which praised Carnevali, saying that he had heroically saved a man who was attempting to commit suicide.
Mr Peterson said that the defendant thought that he’d fainted because of the stress of the situation.
‘He is a retired police officer who has had a distinguished career,’ said the advocate.
‘Regrettably, he’s made a number of mistakes on the night in question and deeply regrets his actions.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Carnevali: ‘This is a serious matter, made even more serious by the fact that, you have not been wearing a helmet, you have been weaving across the carriageway, and you appeared so intoxicated that you fell over when you attempted to get off your motorcycle.
‘This could have ended very, very seriously if you had come off your bike you could have killed yourself, and you could have seriously injured or killed other road users.
‘It seems extremely surprising that a man of your age, with a career as a police officer behind you, and no previous convictions, has acted in this foolhardy manner.’
Carnevali must also take an extended test at the end of his ban, which will apply in the Isle of Man and UK.
No exclusion order was made.