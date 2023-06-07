A 28-year-old roofer has been put on probation for six months for possessing cannabis.
Stephen Whittaker is currently on licence after an early release from a prison sentence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 4 at 10pm, police were on patrol at Glen Falcon Gardens in Douglas when they came across Whittaker.
He was sitting on a ledge in the gardens and was described as smelling of cannabis.
A search found 3.2 grams of the drug, valued by police at £64.
Whittaker, who currently lives at the probation accommodation Tromode House, was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
During an interview, he handed in a prepared statement admitting possessing the class B drug, saying it was for personal use, and that he used it for anxiety and depression.
However, Mr Swain said that long-term cannabis can cause psychosis.
Whittaker was said to have served a lengthy sentence for drug-related matters and is under licence until September 27 this year.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had been doing extremely well with probation since his release and that his supervision had been reduced because of this.
Ms Gray said that Whittaker was working as a roofer but would lose that employment if he were sent back to custody.
Whittaker’s probation officer said that his supervision was ending on June 13 but he would still be on licence until September.
A probation report said that sentencing him to a short probation order would help him to get involved with agencies such as Motiv8.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Whittaker to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs by June 16.