Roofer sentenced for being drunk in a public place

A 42-year-old roofer has been fined £250 after he was found drunk and then kicked over a drink in a police cell.

Lee Joseph Bargh pleaded guilty being found drunk in a public place and property damage, and was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to police for the cleaning of the cell.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Bargh, who lives at Falcon Cliff Terrace in Douglas, was arrested on February 19 after police received a 999 call.

A witness said that Bargh was kicking a door at Falcon Cliff Terrace and when told police were coming, said he was ‘waiting for a fight’.

Officers arrived and Bargh was said to be smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where, in a cell he kicked a drink over.

Mr Swain said that there was a £150 charge to clean a police cell.

Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.

Mr Reynolds said that Bargh had said that he had been arguing with his partner at the address so it was his own door he was kicking.

‘He accepts his behaviour was inappropriate while in police custody. He was frustrated and kicked a drink. He tried to clean it up with toilet paper.’

The advocate went on to say that the cell would have been cleaned anyway before another person was put in it.

Bargh was said to have self-referred to the drug and alcohol team.

The court heard that Bargh is currently on probation which was imposed for nine months in December for resisting arrest.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.