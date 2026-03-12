Parts of the Isle of Man have been hit by heavy rain and strong winds this morning (Thursday), causing flooding, fallen branches and trees, and disruption to travel links across the island.
Footage shared online shows flooding in areas of Douglas, while a section of Droghadfayle Park experienced a cloudburst, resulting in temporary flooding.
A Met Office yellow weather warning came into force at 2am and remains in place until 3pm today, as strong south-westerly winds sweep across the island.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office said gale or severe gale-force winds developed overnight, with gusts of 50–60mph possible, and isolated gusts of up to 65mph on higher ground and exposed coastal areas.
Sea travel was similarly affected, with the morning Douglas–Heysham sailing cancelled, the afternoon return also cancelled, and the evening crossing rescheduled to 5.30pm.
Meanwhile the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's (DEFA) Forestry, Amenity and Lands Directorate has said it ‘strongly recommends avoiding all glens and plantations during periods of high winds’.
It added that crews will be carrying out checks throughout the days to follow, but added if any member of the public spot anything they should be aware of to email [email protected].
The wind is expected to veer west-southwest and ease through Thursday afternoon, though forecasters have warned that fallen branches, trees and flooding could continue to affect travel for some time.