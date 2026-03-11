A man who was arrested for drunken offences twice in nine days has been fined £750.
Dawid Ogrodnik admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at Wetherspoons on February 21, then being drunk and disorderly outside Jaks on March 1.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Ogrodnik went to Wetherspoons at around midnight on February 21.
He was with his cousin and they were refused entry, which resulted in a verbal altercation.
They were repeatedly told to leave but the incident escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in door staff flagging down police.
After being arrested, Ogrodnik accepted that he should have left, but said that he couldn’t believe he hadn’t been allowed in, as he said he’d only drunk two beers and two shots.
Ogrodnik’s cousin, who was visiting the island, was dealt with by a previous court.
On March 1, Ogrodnik was removed from Jaks Bar, but kept trying to get back in.
Police officers spoke to him and described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
He was told to leave the area, but began shouting and swearing, saying: ‘Oh p*ss off.’
Ogrodnik then moved away but started to urinate in the street.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client’s involvement in the first incident had been limited, as he had been trying to prevent his cousin from getting involved.
Mr Rodgers said that both matters were relatively low level offences, and that Ogrodnik was a hardworking man, who had issues with alcohol, which he was addressing.
The advocate said that a licensing ban would impair his ability to work as he worked at a bar.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered prosecution costs of £250, and Ogrodnik, who lives at Conister Road, Douglas, will pay at a rate of £300 per week.