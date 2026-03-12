Mark Reynolds is to take on the role of Suntera Global’s regional head of Crown Dependencies.
Mr Reynolds will also continue in his current position as managing director of the fund, corporate and private wealth services provider’s Douglas office having previously been Suntera’s chief operating officer.
The creation of the new leadership role follows the completion of the majority equity investment in Suntera by Valeas Capital Partners earlier this year.
The firm say the move has paved the way for a new era of strategic investment and growth.
Mr Reynolds’s new role aims to future-proof the business and will see him take on responsibility for enhancing client service and consistency of approach across Suntera’s multidisciplinary proposition for fund, corporate and private clients in the group’s key jurisdictions of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Mark brings considerable industry, leadership and commercial experience to the new role, having previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer since 2021, providing management support to many of the firm’s jurisdictional leads, supporting cultural development, client service and operational consistency.
‘Over a career spanning more than 20 years, he has worked across the corporate services, private wealth, funds and digital sectors, with particular expertise in driving client service excellence and developing successful team culture.
‘Mark is also an Associated Member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators.
‘Working collaboratively with divisional heads and senior leadership teams in each jurisdiction, he will provide strategic direction, operational support and cultural alignment to ensure that, as the business continues to grow, the Crown Dependencies work together to deliver high standards of client service and consistent and positive employee engagement.
Commenting on this appointment, Suntera Global’s group chief executive officer David Hudson said: ‘Mark’s appointment as regional head of Crown Dependencies is a critical strategic move for us, reflecting the importance of our operations in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man as we continue to pursue an ambitious global growth trajectory.
‘Mark’s considerable sector knowledge and leadership experience will be pivotal in ensuring that our fantastic teams in the islands are fully supported as we look to evolve our proposition further and deliver the innovative solutions clients need and demand in an increasingly sophisticated landscape.’
Mr Reynolds added: ‘I’m really pleased to be taking up this new role as part of Suntera’s new-look senior leadership team, which will enable me to focus my time and energy on supporting our people and, of course, our clients as our business continues to grow.
‘The Crown Dependencies play a significant role in our future group-wide growth plans, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our regional island leads to ensure they are supported and that we continue to deliver the cutting-edge solutions and high standards with which Suntera is synonymous.’
