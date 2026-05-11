Emergency services were called to the incident involving a motorcycle and a car at Barregarrow crossroads at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, April 15.
The Isle of Man Constabulary previously confirmed that the rider, 37-year-old Gareth Underwood, was rushed to Noble’s Hospital following the incident but was later pronounced dead in the Emergency Department.
The road was shut for several hours between Cronk-y-Voddy crossroads and Douglas Road Corner while emergency services dealt with the incident, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
The male driver of the car involved was understood not to have been injured.
The inquest into Mr Underwood’s death was opened and adjourned by Deputy Coroner Rebecca Cubbon at Douglas Courthouse on Monday.
The hearing was told Mr Underwood was a warehouse manager who lived off Parliament Street in Ramsey and had been born in Northumberland.
A postmortem examination confirmed he died ‘of chest injuries due to a road traffic collision’.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is continuing and a man is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: ‘We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.’
Deputy Coroner Ms Cubbon said: ‘The body can now be released and I extend my condolences to the family.’
Mr Underwood’s family have announced his funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday, May 20.
Those attending have been invited to wear green, which was said to be Mr Underwood’s favourite colour