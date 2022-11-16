Scaffolder sentenced for drug dealing

Subscribe newsletter
A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to community service and probation for drug dealing.
Ethan Martin Reginald Slade admitted selling cannabis to a small group of friends after being caught with the drug in a shed and at his home.
After the scaffolder pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing cannabis, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work and put him on probation for 12 months.
A third charge, of possessing cocaine, which Slade had denied, was dismissed.
One was seen discarding an item so they were detained for a search.
A wrap of cannabis weighing 0.2 grams and a tub containing 117.4 grams of the drug were found in a shed on a worktop at Slade’s home.
Police also found 31.4 grams of cannabis in a kettle.
A search of Slade’s bedroom found a further 1.4 grams of the drug.
Ms Carroon said that the 117.4 grams and 31.4 grams, a total of 148.8 grams, were the subject of the possession with intent to supply charge.
Slade was held responsible for half of the 148.8 grams, as a co-defendant who had previously been sentenced was deemed responsible for the other half.
A probation report said that Slade was 19 at the time of the offences and had been hanging around with peers who experimented with illicit substances.
Slade said that he had bought the cannabis only to supply his peer group and sold it to fund his own use of the drug.
He said that he had now significantly reduced his reliance on cannabis and intended to cease all use of it.
The report said that Slade was previously studying to be a mechanic but had lost his place at college.
He told probation: ‘This experience has taught me a lot about life. I don’t ever want to appear in court again.’
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas being entered at the first opportunity.
Mr Clegg said that the offences were now 18 months ago but sentencing for Slade had been delayed as his co-defendant had pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply.
The advocate reiterated that Slade was responsible only for 48.4 grams of the drug in relation to the possessing with intent to supply charge and said that he had no previous relevant convictions.
Mr Clegg said: ‘This has been hanging over Mr Slade for 18 months but he has kept his head down.
‘We would ask that it be treated as a silly mistake by a silly young lad who has realised how serious matters can get.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Slade to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay by December 16.