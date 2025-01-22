Liam Paul Taylor appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, January 21, and pleaded guilty to six counts of making and possessing indecent images of children.
The 26-year-old, who is now living in the UK, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that devices had been seized from Taylor and analysed by police.
The offences were committed on May 27 last year and involve 43 images which were found.
They have been assessed using the Copine scale, which measures severity from one to five, with five being the most severe category.
All the images were said to be in the level one category.
Taylor previously worked as a teacher at Ballakermeen High School.
Images of children which were not indecent were found on his phone.
However, police discovered he had placed the images on his computer at home and then manipulated them to make them indecent.
In court, they were said to be ‘pseudo images’, involving Artificial Intelligence and Anime, a style of Japanese animation typically aimed at adults.
Ms Carroon said that the case should be committed to the higher court, as it was too serious to be sentenced in summary court.
Taylor, whose address was given as Hindle Street, Darwen, Blackburn, was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who submitted that the case could be sentenced in summary court, saying that the defendant had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty immediately, and that all the images were level one.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction, saying that one of the ‘enormous’ aggravating factors linked to the case was the time spent manipulating images.
Taylor has been bailed to his address in the UK and will return to the island to make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 31.