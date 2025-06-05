As the TT 2025 festivities continue, visitors are discovering that the Isle of Man offers more than just races. In a series of candid interviews, fans share their newfound appreciation for the island's charm and community spirit.
A group from Ireland praised the people and the peaceful surroundings, with one joking that the smell of petrol was just a bonus. Others from Durham said the community feel, low crime, and stunning scenery made them wonder if island life could work for them.
And a group staying near Bray Hill were so impressed with their rental – and the warm welcome they received from locals – that they said they were “halfway to putting an offer in.”
This piece is part of a special TT 2025 partnership with Locate Isle of Man, exploring why more visitors are considering making the Island their home. Find out more at Locate.im