The Star Fishing Company Limited, whose registered office is The South Pier, Oban, Scotland, has been charged with failing to submit fishing logbook data.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 3.
The company was not represented in court but authorised advocate Jim Travers to act on their behalf.
Mr Travers asked for an adjournment until July 13 to allow time to review the case.
Kenneth John Ritchie, of Tocher Street, MacDuff, Scotland, is the skipper of the vessel concerned and he is charged with the same offence, as well as a sea fishing licence offence.
Mr Ritchie’s age was not given in court.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon said that Mr Ritchie was now in Poland with no planned date of return, so the crown would summon him when he returned to the UK.