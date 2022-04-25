Serial shoplifter stole alcohol

A serial shoplifter from Peel has been fined £900 for a string of offences.

Stephen Gerrard Arrowsmith had previously been sentenced to community service for some of the offences but had been unable to complete it due to ill health.

Magistrates revoked his community service order and replaced it with a fine.

We previously reported that Arrowsmith, who lives at Boilley Spittal, went into the Co-op in Peel on October 15.

He bought four cans of cider and was given a carrier bag.

However, Arrowsmith then went back to the alcohol area and put two bottles of blue WKD, valued at £5.50, into the bag before leaving without paying for them.

On October 18 Arrowsmith was back at the Peel store and this time put a bottle of wine, worth £8.75, into his jacket, then left without paying.

He was later arrested after handing himself in and when interviewed by police said he couldn’t recall being in the Co-op but said that he was intoxicated so he accepted the evidence.

Arrowsmith was said to have returned to the store after being released by police and paid for the items.

The 42-year-old had been sentenced to 120 hours community service in October 2020 for thefts from WH Smith in Douglas and Spar in Union Mills, six offences in total.

He had attended one workgroup session but then been signed off sick.

Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Arrowsmith is ashamed of his actions. They are low-level shoplifting offences, largely for alcohol as a result of his addictions at the time.

‘That effectively fuelled his offending.

‘He has taken steps to get himself away from alcohol and prescription medication.

‘He has previously seen the drug and alcohol team but now reports his drinking is under control.

‘Mr Arrowsmith recently married and is in a much different place from when the order was made.

‘He has not been able to complete the community service due to ongoing health issues. It is not a case of him shirking.’

Magistrates revoked the community service order and replaced it with a fine of £450, and also fined Arrowsmith £450 for his more recent offences, at the Co-op.