But he denies an allegation of provoking behaviour.
The stalking offence was committed between September 2022 and February 2023, and said to involve a woman with whom Callow had been living.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said the stalking had involved him following her, attaching an AirTag to her car, and messages.
The allegation of provoking behaviour, which is denied, was said to involve Thompson masturbating in front of her.
Mr Swain said that a restraining order will be requested.
A pre-trial review, for the provoking behaviour allegation, will be held in summary court on April 18.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions for Callow to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant.