Shoplifter stole from supermarket

Subscribe newsletter
A shoplifter who stole £83 worth of goods from a supermarket has been fined £300.
David McCallion admitted the theft and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.
The 30-year-old approached the assistant manager and asked where the lasagne was.
After being shown to it, he was later seen by the same staff member, leaving the store while cradling something in his jacket.
The assistant manager shouted to him, asking him to come back inside but McCallion continued walking.
He shouted again and this time McCallion dropped a bag and ran off.
He was later recognised from CCTV footage and charged with theft.
At police headquarters he handed in a prepared statement admitting he had taken the items, which were valued at £83.05, and said that he was suffering from mental health issues.
All the items were recovered.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his admission at the police station.
Mr Peterson said that, on the day in question, it had been the anniversary of a family bereavement for McCallion and that he was trying to get himself back on track.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £120 per month.