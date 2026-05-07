A drug smuggler claimed he was on a day trip from Dorset to play golf in the Isle of Man before his car was discovered packed with cocaine and heroin.
Glenn Ford, 38, of Grove Road, Poole, was stopped after driving off the Manxman ferry at the Sea Terminal in Douglas on November 21 last year.
After telling customs officers he was visiting the island for a golf trip, suspicions were raised and he was arrested.
The vehicle was searched using police dog Harley and a hidden compartment in the boot uncovered a holdall containing drugs. A further stash was later found concealed in the dashboard.
Tests confirmed the packages contained a total of just under 2kg of cocaine and almost half a kilo of heroin. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than £250,000.
Ford appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday for sentencing after admitting production of cocaine to the island, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, production of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to supply.
Prosecutor Sara-Jayne Dodge said the Nissan Qashqai had been specially modified to conceal the drugs and Ford gave a ‘no comment’ interview.
In a basis of plea accepted by the prosecution, Ford claimed he owed a £2,000 drugs debt and had been told it would be cleared if he couriered drugs to the island.
Ford insisted he had not modified the vehicle or hidden the drugs and claimed he was unaware of the quantities involved. He said he had been instructed to drive the car to a location on the island, leave it there and later return it to Dorset.
In mitigation, advocate Ian Kermode said his client had no relevant previous convictions but accepted the offences were committed while Ford was subject to a suspended sentence in England for assault.
Mr Kermode added: ‘My client is the heartbeat of his family, the rock and the breadwinner. The prison sentence will cause carnage for the family.’
He also read extracts from a letter written by Ford’s 19-year-old son, which stated: ‘Life has changed so dramatically for us, and we hope we have the opportunity to have our family back together again.’
Mr Kermode said Ford had shown genuine remorse.
He quoted Ford as saying: ‘I have committed such a regrettable and foolish mistake that will follow me all my life. I am disgusted I have been a part of this vile trade.’
Mr Kermode also told the court Ford had worked for the same cladding company for more than 20 years and had progressed into a managerial role.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Ford he did not believe much of his account and considered he knew more about the drugs than he admitted, although he sentenced him on the accepted basis of plea.
Deemster Cook said: ‘Cocaine and heroin are extremely addictive drugs which create misery for those who take them and for their families and friends. It sometimes also leads to violence to get money to buy them. It’s something the island is sick of.’
Ford was jailed for 12 years for the lead offence of producing cocaine to the island, with concurrent sentences imposed for the remaining offences.