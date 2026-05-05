A major package of justice reforms, including changes to youth courts, sentencing powers and court processes, has been approved by Tynwald.
The Justice and Home Affairs (Reform and Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2025 completed its passage through the branches last week, paving the way for a series of long-awaited changes which, according to the government, are aimed at making the island’s criminal justice system more effective.
One key element of the Bill is extending the jurisdiction of the island’s current Juvenile Courts to include all young people under the age of 18 and to rename them as Youth Courts.
A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said: ‘This reform was an important step forward, as Youth Courts place a stronger emphasis on rehabilitation and support and generally provide for less severe sentencing than adult courts.
‘Extending their reach would allow more young people to be dealt with in a forum better suited to their age and circumstances.’
The reforms also address issues that had prevented earlier legislation from being implemented.
The Justice Reform Act 2021 had originally set out similar changes, but technical problems around sentencing powers and the division of responsibilities between courts meant parts of the law could not be brought into force.
The government says the new Bill corrects those flaws, ensuring the legal framework is workable while preserving the original policy intent.
In addition to the reform of the Juvenile Courts, the legislation introduces a range of wider changes across the criminal justice system.
These include extending sentencing powers and jurisdiction for summary and youth courts, improving efficiency, addressing previous Tynwald recommendations and helping to speed up court processes.
It is also intended to streamline procedures and reduce delays across the courts.
The government says the changes are expected to bring benefits across the system, particularly for victims, including those affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence, while a more efficient system is also expected to reduce the strain on those involved in cases.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson welcomed the legislation completing its passage through Tynwald and thanked those involved in progressing it.
She said: ‘This has been a very complex and detailed piece of work, building on earlier legislation that amended a range of other Acts.
‘I want to recognise the considerable hard work and persistence of officers, legal drafters and members who have been involved in identifying the issues and carefully working through the solutions. This Bill is important not only because it fixes technical problems, but because it enables meaningful, long-awaited reforms across our justice system.’
Although the Bill has now passed through Tynwald, it must receive Royal Assent before it becomes law.
The timing of individual reforms, including the formal introduction of Youth Courts and the extension of their jurisdiction, has not yet been confirmed.
Implementation planning is under way, with the aim of bringing the changes into force as soon as possible once the legislation is enacted.