Gershon Riaan Koks was clocked driving his Skoda Octavia at 68mph in a 30mph zone at Ballafesson Road.
Magistrates also endorsed the 35-year-old’s licence with eight penalty points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
A second charge, of having no insurance, was withdrawn after Koks produced insurance documentation.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Ballafesson Road on April 7.
They pulled Koks over after he was recorded doing 68pm.
He told officers he had thought it was a 40mph zone and that he estimated that he was driving at around 60mph.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Wood said that Koks, who lives at Cronk Cullyn in Colby, had only recently arrived on the island to live, and had bought the car the day before he was stopped by police, so he was unfamiliar with the vehicle.
‘He was honest with the police and accepted he was over the limit,’ said the advocate.
‘He was new to the island and believed that stretch of road was a 40mph limit.’
Mr Wood handed in a letter to the court, written by Koks, and said that he was the breadwinner for his family so a driving ban would affect them as well as the defendant himself.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton told Koks: ‘This was a high speed in an area with a 30mph limit.
‘We read your letter and understand you are remorseful.
‘You have marginally missed a disqualification, as we have taken into account that you are the breadwinner for your family.’
The defendant will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £150 per month.