Speeding R plate driver nearly loses his licence
An ‘R’ plate driver who was caught speeding has been fined £300 and had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Finlo Steaoin Sloane was clocked by police driving at 52mph in a 40mph zone.
The 17-year-old admitted speeding and exceeding the ‘R’ plate speeding limit and was fined £150 for each offence.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also extended his ‘R’ period by four months, meaning it will run until February 2023.
The teenager already had three points on his licence previously.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Whitebridge Road in Onchan on June 2 at 5.05pm.
Sloane, who lives in Birch Drive in Peel, was recorded driving at 52mph and was subsequently stopped.
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in a letter of reference from Sloane’s employer.
Mr Clegg said that his client was working as a farm labourer but was due to start a plumbing apprenticeship.
The advocate asked that Sloane be spared a ban, as this would affect his job, and said that one of the reasons he had been given the job over another candidate was because he had a driving licence.
‘Apart from the speed, there was no complaint over the standard of driving,’ said Mr Clegg.
‘If he loses his licence, not only will he be unable to continue as a labourer but he may not be able to take up the apprenticeship.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Sloane: ‘You are sailing extremely close to the wind in respect of your licence.
‘You came perilously close to losing it.’