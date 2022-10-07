Subscribe newsletter
A taxi driver who was driving at nearly twice the speed limit has been fined £350.
Jabrane Moutiq also had his licence endorsed with seven penalty points by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were performing speed checks at Crosby crossroads on Main Road in Crosby at 5.19am on June 8.
They stopped 38-year-old Moutiq while he was heading towards Peel after recording him travelling at 56mph in the 30mph zone.
Moutiq, who lives at Malvern Road in Douglas, did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the speeding offence.
In written mitigation, he said that he had been driving his taxi at the busiest time of the year.
Moutiq said that he had been called to St John’s to take a customer to the Sea Terminal after they had been let down by another taxi.
He said that they had been at risk of missing their ferry but he was not offering that as an excuse for his speed.
Moutiq said that he had been working as a taxi driver for more than eight years and his licence was vital to his work.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks also ordered Moutiq to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within one month.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |