An animal charity has said that a dog has ‘paid the ultimate price for human error’ following the euthanasia of Charlie, an XL Bully-type dog that was illegally imported to the Isle of Man last year.
The ManxSPCA said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by the outcome, which has also been described by the Isle of Man Government as a ‘deeply regrettable’ but necessary decision in order to uphold the law and protect public safety.
Charlie was seized by authorities in November 2023 after being brought to the island by his owner, 30-year-old Jason Lee McQuilliams.
In February this year, McQuilliams admitted possessing a banned breed and was fined £300 and ordered to pay £125 in prosecution costs at Douglas Courthouse.
He told police he believed the dog to be an American Staffordshire Terrier, but later accepted it was an XL Bully after being advised by an expert.
The dog was seized under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1986 after a neighbour in Douglas reported a suspected XL Bully at the property.
When officers attended on November 5, McQuilliams initially claimed the dog was an ‘American Staffie’.
Veterinary records showed Charlie, previously known as Sergeant, had been born on Boxing Day 2023 and brought to the island just two weeks before his seizure.
An expert from Merseyside Police later confirmed the dog met the physical characteristics of an XL Bully-type.
Despite describing Charlie as ‘full of energy and playful’ and observing ‘no signs of aggressive behaviour’, the dog was still deemed a prohibited type under Manx law.
The breed was added to the Isle of Man’s prohibited list on 23 November 2023 under the Wild Animals (Restriction on Importation, etc.) Act 1980, mirroring legislation introduced in the UK.
From December 31, 2023, it became illegal in the UK to breed, sell, rehome, advertise, or allow XL Bullies to stray.
The ManxSPCA, which cared for Charlie from November until his death, said: ‘Charlie came into our care… and throughout his time with us, he showed a gentle and loving nature.
‘We made formal representations to DEFA, requesting a retrospective import licence for Charlie, and explored every possible legal avenue to save him.
‘One of our core principles is that we never put a healthy animal to sleep. In Charlie’s case, the matter was taken out of our hands.’
The charity said it never puts healthy animals to sleep and added: ‘While we understand that the law must be upheld, we believe it is vital to acknowledge the tragedy at the heart of this situation — that a dog paid the ultimate price for human error.’
It warned prospective owners that dogs sold under other names — including Staffordshire crosses or mastiffs — may still grow to meet the criteria of a banned XL Bully-type and face similar consequences.
‘This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of bringing prohibited dogs to the Isle of Man,’ the Government said.