A teenager has been fined £550 for speeding and not displaying ‘R’ plates.
Joshua George Cottrell did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the offences.
Magistrates also extended his ‘R’ plate period by six months and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing laser speed checks at Douglas Road in Castletown, on June 2.
Cottrell, who is 18 and lives in Douglas Street, Castletown, was seen driving a BMW at 57mph in a 30mph zone.
Police stopped him and he told them he was on the way to the doctor.
He was displaying no ‘R’ plate on the rear of the car.
Magistrates fined Cottrell £350 for speeding and £200 for failing to display the ‘R’ plate.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.