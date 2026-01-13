John James Cottier is accused of 20 counts of theft between the dates of September 2024 and December 2024, while he was working at the Farmers Combine, on West Quay in Ramsey.
He appeared at Douglas Courthouse, before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, entering not guilty pleas to all charges.
Mr Cottier, of Ballatessan Meadow, is accused of stealing birdseed, dog food, hedgehog food, mixed corn, layer pellets, sawdust and shelter net, with a total value in the region of £705, plus cash totalling £26.75.
He was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on March 3.
Bail has been granted.